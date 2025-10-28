On the Move Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division transport M1 Abrams tanks in a tactical road march during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 22, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise involving nearly 4,000 soldiers from 14 NATO and partner nations. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.3 MB) Tags: combined resolve, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Spc. William Kuang, Army Reserve VIRIN: 231022-A-BL169-1001.JPG Photo Gallery