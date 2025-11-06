Maritime Replenishment

The guided missile destroyers USS Carney, left, and USS Ramage, right, sail together for a replenishment with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. Carney is currently a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.