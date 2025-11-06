An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two ships sail in the Mediterranean Sea.

Maritime Replenishment

The guided missile destroyers USS Carney, left, and USS Ramage, right, sail together for a replenishment with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. Carney is currently a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

Photo Gallery