Dwight Deterrence The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group transits the Strait of Gibraltar, Oct. 28, 2023. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable, warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Tags: navy, israel support Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Merissa Daley VIRIN: 231028-N-UQ924-1418A.JPG