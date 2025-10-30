Unloading Cargo

Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Knaute, a deployed Air Refueling Squadron commander, prepares to unload cargo from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., after its arrival at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 23, 2023. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations.