Foot March

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, alongside allies and partners comprising NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, begin the Norwegian Foot March held at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 27, 2023. The foot march is designed to build physical endurance and mental toughness through the completion of a 30-kilometer road march carrying a 24-pound rucksack. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.