Offloading Cargo Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, offload cargo to the Israeli military at Nevatim Base, Israel, Oct. 15, 2023. The mission provided the Israel defense forces with additional resources, including vital munitions, and emphasizes the United States’ unwavering and ironclad support for both the Israel defense forces and the Israeli people. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.13 MB) Tags: air force, israel support Credit: Air Force Airmen Edgar Grimaldo VIRIN: 231015-F-VY348-1260.JPG Photo Gallery