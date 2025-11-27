An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen offload cargo from a military aircraft.

Offloading Cargo

Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, offload cargo to the Israeli military at Nevatim Base, Israel, Oct. 15, 2023. The mission provided the Israel defense forces with additional resources, including vital munitions, and emphasizes the United States’ unwavering and ironclad support for both the Israel defense forces and the Israeli people.

