Pacific Pose The USS Momsen and Chilean ships Almirante Williams, Capitan Prat, Almirante Lynch and Almirante Montt participate in a photo exercise during Teamwork South in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 12, 2023. The exercise focused on conducting training scenarios in intermediate and advanced anti-surface and submarine warfare operations. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.85 MB) Tags: chile, exercises, partnerships, navy, teamwork south Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor VIRIN: 231012-N-DB801-2208M.JPG Photo Gallery