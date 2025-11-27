Resolute Salute Marine Corps Col. Peter Eltringham, left, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Shinichi Aoki salute during an opening ceremony for Resolute Dragon 23 at Hijyudai Maneuver Area, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. The exercise is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan alliance. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.63 MB) Tags: japan, partnerships, training, marine corps, resolute dragon Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Paley Fenner VIRIN: 231017-M-YW540-1167C.JPG Photo Gallery