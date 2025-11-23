Road March

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division conduct a tactical road march with Bradley Fighting Vehicles during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 22, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise for soldiers and NATO allies and partners, providing training in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 4,000 soldiers from 14 nations are participating in the exercise.