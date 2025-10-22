Combined Resolve

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division exit an underground tunnel complex while conducting a tactical radiological reconnaissance survey during Combined Resolve 24-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 24, 2023. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercise for soldiers and NATO allies and partners, providing training in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 4,000 soldiers from 14 nations are participating in the exercise.