Guard Duty Air Force airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, guard a C-17 Globemaster III, at Nevatim Base, Israel, Oct. 15, 2023. The mission provided the Israel Defense Forces with additional resources, including vital munitions, and emphasized the United States’ unwavering and ironclad support for both the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.9 MB) Tags: air force, israel support Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo VIRIN: 231015-F-VY348-1412.JPG Photo Gallery