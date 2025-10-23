An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Several service members are shown in silhouette in front of a simulator displaying sky and land below.

Simulation Setting

U.S. Marines and Singaporean guardsmen conduct simulations in combined arms, fire support and communications capabilities on the small arms virtual trainer during Valiant Mark at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023. The annual, bilateral training exercise is designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills and strengthen military-to-military relationships.

