Simulation Setting U.S. Marines and Singaporean guardsmen conduct simulations in combined arms, fire support and communications capabilities on the small arms virtual trainer during Valiant Mark at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023. The annual, bilateral training exercise is designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills and strengthen military-to-military relationships. Tags: exercises, partnerships, marine corps, valiant mark 23 Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine VIRIN: 231010-M-YL719-1121.JPG