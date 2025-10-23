Follow the Leader A child escorts Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, Pacific Partnership mission commander, to the stage for the Wewak Women’s Networking Event in Papua New Guinea, Oct. 14, 2023. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.15 MB) Tags: pacific partnership, papua new guinea, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Ensign Madison Kwok VIRIN: 231014-N-LB891-1077Y.JPG Photo Gallery