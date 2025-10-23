Side by Side The guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt, left, and the dry cargo ship USNS Medgar Evers conduct a replenishment in the eastern Mediterranean Sea as seen from the guided missile destroyer USS Normandy, Oct. 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the east Mediterranean Sea. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.26 MB) Tags: navy, israel support Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey VIRIN: 231012-N-LK647-1106.JPG Photo Gallery