Chopper Refueling

Sailors conduct a helicopter in-flight refueling from the flight deck of the guided missile destroyer USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct.10, 2023. Carney is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the eastern Mediterranean Sea at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world.