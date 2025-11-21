Clear Landing

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the ‘Tridents’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, prepares to land aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy as members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit conduct helicopter visit, board, search, and seizure training in the Adriatic Sea, Oct. 2, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.