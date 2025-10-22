Iron Wolf Soldiers provide live-fire artillery support to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania during Exercise Iron Wolf at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Oct. 9, 2023. Exercise Iron Wolf tests enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania’s interoperable defensive and offensive capabilities in the region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.85 MB) Tags: nato, european command, army, ukraine response, exercise iron wolf Credit: Army Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. VIRIN: 231009-Z-YU904-1019.JPG Photo Gallery