Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mark Frick, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, photographs a neutralized simulated improvised explosive device during Exercise Northern Challenge 2023 in Keflavik Airport, Iceland, Sept. 22, 2023. Tags: nato, european command, marine corps, ukraine response, exercise northern challenge 2023 Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Kyle Jia VIRIN: 230922-M-VP565-1064A.JPG