Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An historic Navy ship sits at a pier at night.

Old Ironsides

The USS Constitution is moored in the Charlestown Navy Yard, Boston, Sept. 13, 2023. The Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, playing a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812. During normal operations, sailors provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage.

