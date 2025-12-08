Recovery Mission Personnel with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and local workers screen excavated dirt during a recovery mission in Laos, Sept. 23, 2023. Since 1985, the U.S. and Laotian governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American service members. There are still 288 Americans missing in Laos from the Vietnam War. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.53 MB) Tags: pow/mia, air force Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Owsianka VIRIN: 230924-F-CB366-1184.JPG Photo Gallery