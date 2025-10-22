Montenegro View

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Khalil Hancock stands as lookout on the starboard bridge wing of the USS Normandy as the guided missile cruiser makes port in Bar, Montenegro, Sept. 18, 2023. The Normandy, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.