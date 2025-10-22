An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two pilots sit in the cockpit.

Poland Takeoff

Air Force Maj. Jeanluc Duckworth, a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules evaluator pilot, and 1st Lt. David Peterson, a pilot assigned to the squadron, take off from the 33rd Air Base in Poland during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 13, 2023. The bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force aims to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities.

Photo Gallery