Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor presents the Montenegrin flag.

Presenting Colors

Navy Seaman Aljay Peters, assigned to the guided missile cruiser USS Normand, presents the Montenegrin flag as the ship hosts a reception for Montenegrin civic and military leaders in Bar, Montenegro, Sept. 20, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

