Pendleton Pride

Marines fold the U.S. flag during the 81st annual Evening Colors ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023. The ceremony is held to recognize the base’s history and legacy. President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the installation on Sept. 25, 1942, in honor of World War I Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for the establishment of a West Coast training base.