In Formation An Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, part of the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, flies in a three-plane formation with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, out of 33rd Air Base, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, Sept. 12, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.29 MB) Tags: nato, nato, nato, partnerships, european command, air force, air force, national guard, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro VIRIN: 230912-F-EX065-1142.JPG Photo Gallery