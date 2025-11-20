Smoke Screen

Army Spc. Bates Lonnie, left, assigned to the 2nd Platoon ‘Palehorse’, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, takes cover from the opposing force during an ambush from 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment during Saber Junction at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept 16, 2023. Saber Junction 2023 is an annual exercise designed to increase lethality, capabilities and readiness to deter aggression in support of NATO’s collective deterrence and defense initiatives.