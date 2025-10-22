An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A ship leads two small boats in formation while transiting a body of water.

Photo Formation

The USS Gabrielle Giffords and unmanned surface vessels participate in a photo exercise during Integrated Battle Problem 23.2 in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 7, 2023. The U.S. Pacific Fleet exercise is designed to test, develop and evaluate the integration of unmanned platforms into fleet operations to create warfighting advantages.

Photo Gallery