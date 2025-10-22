Photo Formation The USS Gabrielle Giffords and unmanned surface vessels participate in a photo exercise during Integrated Battle Problem 23.2 in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 7, 2023. The U.S. Pacific Fleet exercise is designed to test, develop and evaluate the integration of unmanned platforms into fleet operations to create warfighting advantages. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.85 MB) Tags: exercises, navy, integrated battle problem Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Monford VIRIN: 230907-N-GZ228-1441M.JPG Photo Gallery