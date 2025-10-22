Saber Junction

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage in a gunfire battle with enemy forces played by the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. The training exercise promotes regional stability and security, while increasing combat readiness. Saber Junction 23 is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.