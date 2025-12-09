Taking a Break

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, prepare to rest during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 16, 2023. Saber Junction 23 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,000 participants from the U.S. and allied and partner nations.