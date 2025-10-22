Honoring Heroes Walter Furuyama, left, and Clifford Chillingworth, both Korean War veterans, lay a wreath in honor of the missing during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. More than 7,500 U.S. service members remain unaccounted for from previous conflicts. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.04 MB) Tags: observances, pow/mia, korean war, veterans Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria VIRIN: 230915-N-BW566-1145A.JPG Photo Gallery