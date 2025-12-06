Saber Silhouette

Army Staff Sgt. Justin Gerber, an infantry squad leader assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talks on the radio from the top of a hill known as ‘Old Baldie’ at sunrise during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. Soldiers have been sleeping and living in the field environment for several weeks while training alongside NATO troops to increase their interoperability operations and enhance their combat readiness. Saber Junction 23 is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.