An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing face paint looks through a scope of a weapon.

Training Exercise

Army Pfc. Brandon Horvath, an M240B machine gunner assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, holds a fighting position during a force-on-force situational training exercise with Latvian and Polish armed forces at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 16, 2023. The training focused on developing interoperability between NATO allies and sharing standard operating procedures.

Photo Gallery