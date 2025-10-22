Smoke Cover Soldiers assigned to Eagle Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment use smoke to conceal their movement as they assault an objective during live-fire training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. SHARE: Download: Full Size (6.46 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Kevin Sterling Payne VIRIN: 230908-A-DT978-1201.JPG Photo Gallery