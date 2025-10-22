Night Shift Maintainers assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron work on a B-2 Spirit during Bomb Task Force Europe 23-4, Naval Air Station Keflavik, Iceland, Sept. 7, 2023. Bomber Task Force deployments provide critical touchpoints to train and operate alongside NATO allies and partners while bolstering collective response to any global conflict. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.21 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, air force, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar VIRIN: 230907-F-ZT243-1235.JPG Photo Gallery