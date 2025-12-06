Wire Work

Army Spc. Dylan Horak, a network communication systems specialist assigned to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced, reconnects cables to a communication system after a drone attack during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023. Soldiers and NATO troops train with drones to simulate modern weapon systems which help their militaries update doctrine and training to combat against developing and future threats. Saber Junction 23 is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries training together from Aug. 28 to Sept. 23, 2023.