Remembrance Ride

David Allwine, an Army veteran and prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, participates in the opening laps of a 24-hour POW/MIA vigil at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2023. Participants ran with the POW/MIA flag for designated time periods for 24 hours while names of accounted for service members were read and honored aloud by volunteers.