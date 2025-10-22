An official website of the United States Government 
A space vehicle launches over power lines in the dark illuminated by yellowish light.

Launch Time

A Space Force space vehicle launches in a mission called Victus Nox from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023. Preparations were completed to launch in 24 hours, with liftoff 27 hours after receipt of launch orders. The record-setting mission is a major advancement for Tactically Responsive Space capabilities.

