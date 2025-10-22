Launch Time A Space Force space vehicle launches in a mission called Victus Nox from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023. Preparations were completed to launch in 24 hours, with liftoff 27 hours after receipt of launch orders. The record-setting mission is a major advancement for Tactically Responsive Space capabilities. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.3 MB) Tags: science, technology, space Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw VIRIN: 230914-F-XI961-1013M.JPG Photo Gallery