Muddy Mission Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Thomas, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency explosive ordnance disposal technician, clears mud from a retention pond during a recovery mission in Wistedt, Germany, Aug. 28, 2023. DPAA personnel conducted an excavation operation to find a U.S. aircraft crew lost over Germany during World War II. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.75 MB) Tags: world war ii, pow/mia, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Jack A. E. Rigsby VIRIN: 230828-M-CR240-1001M.JPG Photo Gallery