Diving In Retired Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler participates in a swimming competition during the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. More than 500 military athletes from 21 nations competed in the games, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured and ill service members and veterans. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.52 MB) Tags: invictus games, veterans, sports, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Oneg Plisner VIRIN: 230913-M-WJ192-4860M.JPG Photo Gallery