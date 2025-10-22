An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers watch a launched unmanned aerial vehicle fly overhead.

Taking Flight

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment launch an unmanned aerial vehicle during Saber Junction at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. Saber Junction 2023 is an annual exercise designed to increase the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s lethality, capabilities and readiness to deter aggression in support of NATO’s collective deterrence and defense initiatives.

Photo Gallery