Taking Flight Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment launch an unmanned aerial vehicle during Saber Junction at Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 12, 2023. Saber Junction 2023 is an annual exercise designed to increase the 2nd Cavalry Regiment’s lethality, capabilities and readiness to deter aggression in support of NATO’s collective deterrence and defense initiatives. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.55 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response, saber junction 2023 Credit: Army Reserve Spc. William Kuang VIRIN: 230912-A-BL169-1001.JPG Photo Gallery