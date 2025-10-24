Committing to Serve

Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, thanks New York Air National Guard Sgt. Tiffany Stewart after administering the oaths of service in New York City’s Times Square, Sept. 11, 2023, as part of the National Guard's 9/11 remembrance and commitment to service. The 25 participants included both new enlistees and reenlisting noncommissioned officers of the New York Army and Air National Guard.