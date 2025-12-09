Meal Prep

Army Sgt. Rockson Owusu, a culinary specialist, prepares eggs to serve breakfast in the field to more than 400 soldiers during Saber Junction near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. The exercise is designed to develop and enhance NATO allies and partners’ interoperability and readiness. More than 4,000 soldiers from 16 nations are participating in the exercise.