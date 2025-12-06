Victory Handshakes

Air Force Sgt. 1st Class Jake Anthony, a veteran of U.S. Special Operations Command and a Team USA athlete, shakes hands with members of the Australian team after winning the wheelchair rugby semifinals 24-4 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Sept.11, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation.