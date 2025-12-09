Memorial Medal

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Lizbeth Orego, assigned to the transport dock ship USS Arlington, presents a medal to a young girl after she completed the Arlington Police, Fire and Sheriff 9/11 Memorial 5K race in Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2023. Arlington is one of three ships in the Navy, along with the USS New York and USS Somerset. named in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.