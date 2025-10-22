An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier applies camouflage paint to his face.

Field Training

Army Sgt. Bradley Schwarm, a cavalry scout assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, applies camouflage paint to his face in a field training environment during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. Throughout the exercise, soldiers trained alongside military forces from partner nations to integrate field tactics and improve combat capabilities. Saber Junction is an annual Army exercise with NATO allies and partners including 4,000 participants from 16 different countries.

Photo Gallery