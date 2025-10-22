On Patrol Hawaii Air National Guard Senior Airman Kyle J. Martinez, right, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Travis A. Cardona, both security force officers assigned to the 154th Security Forces Squadron and members of Joint Task Force 5-0, conduct security patrol operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 7, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.91 MB) Tags: wildfires, humanitarian, disaster relief, air force, national guard, hawaii wildfires Credit: Army National Guard Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano VIRIN: 230907-Z-UF566-1044.JPG Photo Gallery