Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier sits in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle.

Arcane Thunder 23

A soldier sits in the main control position of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle during Arcane Thunder 23 at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Sept. 4, 2023. The multinational exercise tests the continuous integration of effects in various domains, including air, land, sea, space and cyberspace.

