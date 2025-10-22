Bright Star View Sailors demonstrate the course of fire for a designated marksman stress shooting drill to Marines and participating partner nation armed forces during Bright Star at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. The exercise is designed to promote and enhance regional security and cooperation, and improve interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.36 MB) Tags: exercises, navy, marine corps, bright star Credit: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla VIRIN: 230903-M-AU949-8790M.JPG Photo Gallery