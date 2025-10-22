Marine Marksman A Marine spots a target while participating in a designated marksman range during Exercise Bright Star 23 at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2023. Bright Star 23 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with Egypt that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation. SHARE: Download: Full Size (7.12 MB) Tags: central command, marine corps, exercise bright star 23 Credit: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla VIRIN: 230903-M-AU949-5303.JPG Photo Gallery