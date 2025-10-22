An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers stand next to each other in a field.

Fire Watch

Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Keana Makai-Dacosin, left, a motor transport operator and Army Spc. Janiele L. Bonilla, an automated logistical specialist, both assigned to Joint Task Force 5-0, observe the mountainside of Lahaina during a fire watch in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 1, 2023.

