Fire Watch Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Keana Makai-Dacosin, left, a motor transport operator and Army Spc. Janiele L. Bonilla, an automated logistical specialist, both assigned to Joint Task Force 5-0, observe the mountainside of Lahaina during a fire watch in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 1, 2023. Download: Full Size (4.45 MB) Tags: wildfires, humanitarian, disaster relief, army, national guard, hawaii wildfires Credit: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster VIRIN: 230901-Z-YU201-1301.JPG